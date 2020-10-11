Akeredolu Wins Ondo Governorship Election

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been declared winner of the Ondo State gubernatorial election.

Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner after polling the highest number of votes.

The result was announced by the election’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Abel Olayinka who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the remaining three local governments.

A total of 17 candidates took part in the election.