Akeredolu Lifts Curfew In Ondo; Sues For Peace

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has suspended the 24-hour indefinite curfew imposed on the State to stop the breakdown of law and order.

Recall that Akeredolu had on Wednesday imposed a curfew following violent clashes during the #EndSARS protest.

But in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, announced the lifting of the curfew.

He expressed that the suspension was following consultations between the governor and security chiefs after a preliminary assessment of the security situation in the State.

Also Read: Edo govt extends ultimatum for escaped inmates by one week

“The relative peace in the state capital, Akure, appears very encouraging just as the people’s resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable.

“It’s, therefore, only normal that law-abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses.

“Government, however, emphasizes the need for all to be vigilant and law-abiding.

“This is more so, that security agencies deployed to strategic areas of the state capital are under strict directives to enforce law and order for the enforcement of permanent peace,” he said.