Akeredolu Expresses Displeasure Over Nigeria’s Security Structure

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed his displeasure over the security structure of the country.

He made this known while speaking at a governorship debate organised by Channels Television on Wednesday.

The Governor expressed that the recently launched security outfit, Amotekun was established because of the failures of other security agencies.

He expressed that Amotekun is backed by law and will address the security challenges in the state.

Akeredolu said it was not reasonable that governors are referred to as chief security officers when they have no power over policing within their domains.

“I can assure you that I am not pleased with our security architecture in the country today. I am one of the strong advocates for multi-level policing, and that the country is ripe for it. I believe that to have a single command, for instance, for our police, can now ensure the security we need.

“For us as a state, or state governors, to be called the chief security officers without having powers does not make sense. That is one of the reasons that led to a number of us — those of us in the south-west — to create the south-west security network, which we christened Amotekun.

“Amotekun, as you know, is backed by law. Amotekun has come to stay, and we are making a case that ‘look, as chief security officers, those who have been saddled with the responsibility of the security of lives and properties of our states, we have a stake.’