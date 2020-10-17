Akeredolu Commends #EndSARS Protesters, Constitutes Committee

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has commended the #EndSARS protesters in the state and other parts of the country.

He stated that their struggles have brought an end to the dreaded police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The Governor made this known while addressing the End SARS protesters in front of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Also Read: #EndSARS: “We are sorry” – Osinbajo apologises for Buhari administration’s ‘slow’ implementation of protesters’ demands

He stated that a committee has been set up to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion, and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Akeredolu also stated that the committee will be headed by a retired Chief Judge and would commence work next week.

He also urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to their notice all complaints and issues around police brutality, extortion, and harassment.