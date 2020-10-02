Ajayi Received N13m Monthly Yet He Betrayed Me, Says Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State. Rotimi Akeredolu has revealed that his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the forthcoming Governorship election received N13 million as monthly salary.

Akeredolu stated that he ignored warnings about his deputy and ensured he was well paid to make him comfortable, however, he was later betrayed.

The governor, who spoke on a radio program on Thursday in Akure, said his deputy does not want to be patient.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13million monthly. His predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate, yet he betrayed me.”

Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress is set to face his deputy in the October 10 Governorship poll.