Ajayi Has Not Withdrawn From Race, Says ZLP

The Zenith Labour Party has denied reports that the Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the party, Agboola Ajayi, has withdrawn from the race.

Rumours surfaced early on Saturday morning that Ajayi had collapsed his structure to work for the victory of Eyitayo Jegede, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate.

Reacting to the rumours, the Director of Media and Publicity, Ajayi Campaign Organisation, speaking to The Nation expressed that the withdrawal was a figment of a hyperactive imagination.

He expressed those peddling rumours and falsehood are agents of potential losers of the poll.

Akinsola stressed “They are weak and afraid. Ajayi has not withdrawn. Ajayi will not withdraw. He is in the race to win.”