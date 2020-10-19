Airtel users in Nigeria wake up to see airtime worth of N1000 in their accounts

Decentralized international activist/hacktivist collective/movement Anonymous that is widely known for its various cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations is currently the talk of social media

Airtel users in Nigeria woke up to see airtime worth of 1000 naira in their accounts, and many have already assumed that “anonymous” hacked airtel.

Reports gathered that the hacker who is yet to be identified, allegedly credited accounts of Airtel users with N1,000 each.

Yesterday, it was also reported that anonymous allegedly infiltrated DSTV and GOTV channels, providing users all the channels for free. DSTV was later able to recover its channels.

At the moment, some Airtel subscribers have confirmed that they actually received the airtime. However, it’s still uncertain if it was actually hacked or if Airtel compensated its customers with the airtime.

Yeaterday Dstv channels were all showing free, my neighbor confirmed hers but my case was different. Now this morning Airtel is giving free airtime, my mum and younger sister have gotten theirs, still my case is different. Who did I offend?😭😭 You see why we must #EndSARS — Nora Stone👑 (@EdoFirstLady) October 19, 2020

Anonymous first hacked CBN, DSTV AND GOTV, now Airtel and GTBANK Gtbank is sending 5k to all (current) accounts. Anonymous thank you oh. — Unilag’s Finest ✨ (@bluegirlolu) October 19, 2020

Today , I’m specifically giving out Airtime / data to Mtn , Airtel and Glo users only. Dm me your network provider and number immediately. Let’s all keep the #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera fire burning! 🔥 — Headking #EndSARS (@TheHeadking__) October 19, 2020

Online protesters wake up!!!! We promised to #sorosoke247 it’s another day again…….. We Mueve💪💪✊✊ Meanwhile Airtel is giving 1k free airtime 😁😁😁. Kindly use it for data.#EndSARSImmediately — No.1 Online Protester™#EndSARS✊ (@beloved9ty) October 19, 2020