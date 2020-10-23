Police Praise Community Youths For Protecting Station From Hoodlums (Video)

Agugu policemen applaud the youths for saving the police station from hoodlums attack.

Following the increasing destruction of several private and public properties by unknown men, Agugu youths have joined forces with the Nigeria police to fight off the miscreants perpetrating the destruction.

In a video on the micro-blogging site, some youths of the locality were seen jumping for joy as they defeated the hoodlums who came to burn the police station.

Attempts have been made to destroy many police station across the country and sadly, some have been successful.

Several Report has it that the hoodlums in most cases overpower the police, leading to the burning of most of the attacked police station.

To prevent this menace from repeating itself in their locality, youths of Agugu community successfully chased away the hoodlums.

Watch the video below;