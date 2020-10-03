‘Age Is Nothing But A Number’ – Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has shared a lovely picture of herself on Twitter, reminding everyone that age is just a number.

She also advised everyone to live their lives giving their all to each day because every second counts.

The beautiful movie star’s tweet reads:

“Live your life and forget age matter…. Age ain’t nothing but a number.. Each day, sec, min, hour should be lived giving 100%..”

Read Also: If you have to force any relationship, then it’s not worth it — Actress Kate Henshaw

Information Nigeria recalls the award-winning actress who is also a fitness enthusiast celebrated comedian Bovi on his birthday. She called him her hero and recounted how he saved her from public embarrassment in Warri by offering her his jacket when her outfit got stained.

See her post below:

See the photo below: