Again, Nigerians Call For #EndSARS

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
SARS Operatives
SARS Operatives

Nigerians on social media have raised their voices in the call for the scrapping of the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

These calls came after some SARS operatives allegedly shot dead a young man in front of a hotel in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

The #EndSars hashtag remains the number one trend on the micro-blogging site, Twitter since on Saturday bringing back to the fore calls for the proper handling of rogue, high-handed police officials.

Also Read: Angry Mob Attack SARS Operatives After Knocking Down Boy (Video)

Saturday’s outrage appeared to have been triggered by a post from a Twitter user who said he recorded SARS officials shooting “a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta state . . . in front of Wetland hotels. They left him for dead on the roadside and drove away with the deceased Lexus jeep.”

Joining the teeming voices of Nigerians to condemn the activities, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar condemned SARS’ “cruel actions against our people” and called for a review of the unit’s operations.

Another top figure that joined in condemning the action of the security operatives was former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who called for a review of the agency.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here