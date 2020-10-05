Afia Schwarzenegger Sues Cosmetics Company For Giving Her Dark Elbows And knuckles After Using Their Products

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has sued a cosmetics company in Ghana for the sum of $100,000 over breach of contract.

This comes weeks after the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetic in Ghana, Khadijah leaked a voice note containing her conversation with the media personality, making it seem like she begged to be a brand ambassador.

The media personality, through her lawyers, filed a lawsuit against Khadijah over this breach.

According to a document obtained by Gh Hyper, Afia’s lawyers said she was given some products by the company to use so she can proof the efficacy of it to the public but it turned out to destroy her knuckles and elbow which she complained of.

However, she was given another range of products which added more damages.

The media personality is demanding an apology on all social media platforms and an amount of $100,000 from Khadijah for damages.

See the documents below: