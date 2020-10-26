Adekunle Gold Reacts To Secret Camera Found At Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has reacted to the secret camera found at Lekki Tollgate by Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Minister found a mystery camera at the Tollgate, Admiralty Circle in Lagos on Sunday. After discovering the camera, he handed it to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.

This latest development is shocking to the singer. Taking to Twitter, the father of one writes:

“It’s the picking the mystery camcoder with brown handkerchief like a crime investigator for me. Mumu is definitely on our foreheads.”

See his tweet below: