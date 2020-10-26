Entertainment
Adekunle Gold Reacts To Secret Camera Found At Lekki Tollgate
Nigerian musician, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has reacted to the secret camera found at Lekki Tollgate by Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Minister found a mystery camera at the Tollgate, Admiralty Circle in Lagos on Sunday. After discovering the camera, he handed it to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.
This latest development is shocking to the singer. Taking to Twitter, the father of one writes:
“It’s the picking the mystery camcoder with brown handkerchief like a crime investigator for me. Mumu is definitely on our foreheads.”
See his tweet below:
BBNaija’s Mike Shares Adorable Video Of His Son
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards posted an adorable video of his two months old son, Matthew via Twitter on Monday.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star welcomed his son with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton on Thursday, August 26th at about 7:00 am in London where they reside.
In the video made available on the micro-blogging, the little bundle of joy could be seen smiling at the camera while his father played with his cheeks.
Mike captioned the video with the words;
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards
Watch the adorable video below:
“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards 🧀👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/39L8huNKY8
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) October 26, 2020
‘Be Grateful For Every Second Of Your Life’ – Mercy Eke
Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4, Mercy Eke, has advised everyone to be grateful for every second. The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share beautiful photos of herself with the simple caption that reads:
“Be grateful for every second of your life”
Information Nigeria recalls the former video vixen and model has been actively involved in the End SARS protests. She not only used her social media platforms for campaign. She also took to the streets to lend her support to the movement.
Also, she recently advised people to shun tribalism as the fight against police brutality concerns every Nigerian regardless of tribe.
See her post below:
“Love Doesn’t Exist In Nigeria, Everyone Now Belongs To The Streets” – Rapper Ycee
Popular Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, also known as Ycee, is of the opinion that true love no longer exists in the country.
In a video sighted on social media, the ‘Dakun’ crooner was heard saying that there is no love in the country and people now belong to the ‘streets’.
In his words;
“Omo wahala for who no marry him first love cause like this in Nigeria, love is over.
Everybody is in the streets now. The word, ‘street’ so now we are going to find out,” he said.
Watch the video below:
