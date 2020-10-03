Actress Stephanie Linus Gushes As Her Husband Organizes Surprise Birthday Party For Her

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus, has been surprised by her husband on her birthday. The movie star took to her Instagram story to share videos from the party.

In the videos, the actress cum award winning filmmaker tells fans that she had no idea her husband was planning a surprise party for her. She added that she thought they would have a private dinner together.

In her words:

“Hi guys, this is so funny. My husband planned a surprise birthday party for me. He said order three or four plates. I thought I was going to have a dinner. I didn’t know. Me and my friends just got there now and it’s so crazy. I came in another outfit. They made an outfit for me, dressed me up and just gave me this wonderful surprise.”

