Actress Regina Daniels Poses With Her Husband And Son

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels treated her fans to adorable photos of herself and her lovely family.

The movie star showcased her beautiful smile as she posed with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko and their three-months-old son, Munir.

Daniels captioned her post with the words;

“A young beautiful, sexy and intellectual queen, (me) @regina.daniels an intelligent and inspiring king ( @princenednwoko ) and a priceless jewel (prince) ( @princemunirnwoko)”

The actress and her husband have continued to prove that love has no boundaries despite their age difference.

Read Also: Regina Daniels shows off her new body, sends everyone on Instagram into a frenzy!

See the photos below: