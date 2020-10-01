Actress Regina Daniels Poses With Her Husband And Son

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels and their son, Munir
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels and their son, Munir

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels treated her fans to adorable photos of herself and her lovely family.

The movie star showcased her beautiful smile as she posed with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko and their three-months-old son, Munir.

Daniels captioned her post with the words;

“A young beautiful, sexy and intellectual queen, (me) @regina.daniels an intelligent and inspiring king ( @princenednwoko ) and a priceless jewel (prince) ( @princemunirnwoko)”

The actress and her husband have continued to prove that love has no boundaries despite their age difference.

See the photos below:

The actress and her family
The actress and her family
Another photo
Another photo

