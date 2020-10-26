Actress Osas Ighodaro Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Emotional Post

An exotic vacation usually means exploring a distant foreign country, whilst resorts are places

to go for rest, sport, or which offers a particular speciality, with many resorts being part of a

popular tourist destination or on or near a beach. If you are planning a vacation to an exotic

resort it can be a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to a far-flung destination or a luxurious place to

stay closer to home where you can enjoy some pampering.

Why stay at an exotic resort

Exotic resorts often offer all-inclusive vacation deals, along with other options that leave you

to plan your stay more precisely to your own wishes. These resorts offer excellent customer

service, superb accommodation and facilities and are usually to be found in beautiful settings.

Here are some of the best resorts from around the world for you to consider:

Four Seasons Resort, Seychelles

This famous resort has made many feel they have entered Paradise. The gentle ocean breeze

floats up the granite hillside and into your tree-house villa tucked away from the other guests

staying at the resort. This is perfect for encouraging you to relax, either by your private pool

or in the clear blue waters of Petite Anse Bay. Perfect for a romantic stay, there is a Spa for

pampering and the chance for a sunset meal on a deserted beach.

Some enjoy simply sitting on their balcony, gazing at the ocean between reading their book,

sketching or checking out international bookmakers and betting sites for the chance of a

flutter. If you want another type of adrenaline kick, check out the resorts excellent kayaking

and snorkelling facilities, which are recommended by nearly all who try it.

Anantara Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand

The ultimate tropical getaway, the Anantara Resort is an award-winning site modelled on a

traditional Thai village and is just three hours drive south of Bangkok. The location is where

Thai royalty and aristocrats have been holidaying for almost one-hundred years. Today, you

can visit historical attractions alongside theme parks and shops as well as vineyards and golf

courses.

The resort is set among 14 acres of lush tropical grounds with lotus-filled lagoons and

meandering pathways through exotic foliage, with many rooms overlooking the shoreline.

Each day, chefs prepare freshly caught local seafood alongside Thai specialities. The resort

also has an award-winning spa located within a lagoon-inspired oasis offering you the perfect

opportunity to relax.

Kurumba, Maldives

Kurumba is a well-established resort that opened almost 50 years ago and continues to offer

superb hospitality and contemporary facilities. There are seven speciality restaurants offering

cuisine from Italy to the Middle East as well as Thila, a restaurant which extends out over the

water which offers gourmet breakfasts and seafood dinners.

You can go snorkelling over the nearby reef full of colourful marine life or sign up to a dive

package as part of your stay, or just enjoy a private pool when staying at one of the spacious

villages. There are also deluxe beachfront bungalows offering direct beach access and views

of the crystal-clear waters.