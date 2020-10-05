Actress Omoni Oboli Celebrates Son On His 19th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has celebrated her first son, Tobe Oboli, on his 19th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, she shares a picture in which she poses with her son who is visibly taller.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing young man in the world @tobeoboli Who would have thought that little me will have a 19-year-old? Tobe is so thoughtful, so mature and responsible! I couldn’t have asked for a better first child!

My gist partner, my content creator, my biggest critic and encourager. May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. I love you beyond words son Happy birthday @tobeoboli“, she wrote.

