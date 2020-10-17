Actress Mosun Filani Recounts How Policemen Killed Her Brother In 2010

Popular Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani Oduoye has recalled how her brother was allegedly killed by the police in Ogun state in 2010.

The film star shared a photo of her brother as she penned an emotional post via her Instagram page on Saturday.

The actress wrote;

“Nigeria failed u in 2010 my sweet brother. U were 25years old then. Officers from eleweran/obantoko abeokuta killed u on Friday evening, but we were notified on Sunday morning.”

“We don’t have the full details of what happened or how it happened till date. We went to both station, but we were treated like criminals, and chased away. I was able to locate ur corpse thru the help of a big area brother back then….”

“We went to all the mortuarys in abeokuta one after the other tipping them to let me search thru their abandoned corpses by police. When I found u at ijaiye state hospital u were naked and dead but ur hand was still on ur stomach where u were shot and I could see the bullet hole. I shouted, rolled on the muddy floor, I sat amongst the many corpse and held u my handsome brother before I was dragged away.”

“They never wanted us to locate ur corpse at all. But today We Nigerians are saying NO MORE!!! RIP OLATUBOSUN OLUWATOSIN FILANI. POLICE KILLED U IN 2010.”

See her full post below: