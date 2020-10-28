Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19

Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason, who is the co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about the latest update.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted;

“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”

