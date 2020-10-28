Entertainment
Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Jason, who is the co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about the latest update.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted;
“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”
Read Also: ‘Stardom Cannot Erase A Natural Stupidity, Please Lower Your Expectations Of Celebrities’ – Actress Mary Njoku
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has expressed love to her husband, Nigerian singer Banky W. The movie star took to her Twitter page to commend him for his contributions to the protests in the country.
She particularly appreciated him for his new song, ‘Talk and Do’ which is a reflection of the current happenings in Nigeria.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘The Lives That Have Been Lost Are Priceless’ – Adesua Etomi
Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:
“Heard this song a few months ago & loved it. Banky was def led to write it seeing how things took a different turn in our country recently. It is so timely and so beautiful. Proud of u honey @BankyW Forever on ur team. Proud to know & love you.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Let Us Continue To Soro Soke’, Tobi Bakre Charges Nigerian Youths
Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has charged Nigerian youths to keep the #EndSARS movement going. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate also said that all social ills that affect the lives of black people should be given the spotlight going forward even as he acknowledged the fact that the #EndSARS movement gained the attention of the international community.
Read Also: Tobi Bakre Celebrates 26th Birthday With Goofy Video
Taking to Twitter, the brand influencer cum actor writes:
“In my country, the Youth have risen to #EndPoliceBrutality, which has rightly brought the attention of the international community to the #EndSars movement. Let us continue to soro soke and lend our voices to social ills that threaten the lives of black people #GenChange”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
WTO DG: ‘You Are An Inspiration’, Khafi Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala
Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, is full of admiration for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who has just been appointed as the Director-General at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her Twitter page to pen a congratulatory note to Nigeria’s former Finance Minister,
In her words:
“Congratulations Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala!! The newly appointed DG of the World Trade Organization (@WTO)!! The first African and first female!! An incredible achievement, you are an inspiration”
Read Also: Buhari Is Our Pharaoh, We Are The Israelites -BBNaija Star, Khafi Kareem
Information Nigeria earlier reported that she was recommended by a panel on Wenesday, October 28, 2020. In her new role, she will revive multilateralism.
See Khafi’s tweet below:
Trending
- National News12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Lagos Govt Invited Us To Restore Order – Army
- National News11 hours ago
Lekki Shooting: ‘Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military’ – Fani-Kayode
- News Feed10 hours ago
Court strikes out homosexuality charges against crossdresser James Brown (Video)
- News Feed18 hours ago
Hoodlums steal Obafemi Awolowo’s glasses from his statue in Lagos (Photos)
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Bobrisky Flaunts His Newly Acquired iPhone 12 Pro (Photo)
- News Feed18 hours ago
After 3 Years Of Marriage, Amaka finally ‘disappoints her husband’ by cheating on him
- National News8 hours ago
Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti
- News Feed18 hours ago
Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of Cannabis nabbed by NDLEA