Actress Iyabo Ojo Admits To Undergoing Surgery In Turkey (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Alice Iyabo Ojo has admitted that she had a tummy tuck surgery during her trip to Turkey in 2017.

The single mother of two had an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin where she explained that she underwent corrective cosmetic surgery and she suffered some complications.

The petite actress said she wasn’t comfortable with the extra skin in her abdominal region and it affected her confidence.

The actress also debunked claims that she had butt and breast enlargement surgery.

Read Also: Actress Iyabo Ojo Receives Range Rover Gift From Her Goddaughter

Ojo also said that many people believe that women in the acting profession are prostitutes.

The actress said that she wouldn’t blame those with the misconstrued belief but she added that it isn’t everyone that is promiscuous.

The movie star also said being a single parent is not a crime and she teaches her children especially her daughter, Priscilla that love is a beautiful thing.

The businesswoman also said she is set to release a new movie with her friend.

It didn’t end there as she revealed she is training seven children and she needs to push her business to take care of them.

Watch the video HERE