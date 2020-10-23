Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted

Drama as Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala has accused her colleague, Uche Elendu of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.

Information Nigeria recalls Elendu took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, where she shared a couple of photos of the shop that was vandalized and ransacked.

Reacting to the post, Ogala called out her colleague and she advised her to speak the truth unless she would be exposed.

According to the actress, the shops do not belong to Elendu.

In her words;

This is not nice.. I know the owners of those shops.. this is pure deceit.. people should stop taking advantage of the situation.. ah ah.. we lost a lot of people.. kindly mention the shop owners.. if not I’ll repost and expose it..”

See her post below: