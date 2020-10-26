Entertainment
Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage
Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.
The movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her marriage, using the same opportunity to throw jabs at cynics who think it is impossible for actresses to stay in their marriage without it crashing in less than a year.
In her words:
“Forever Mrs A … Some idiots think actresses don’t stay in their marriage, believing that they (actresses) get married today and by tomorrow the marriage is already crashing Wait! let me shock you…you see that believe, idea or whatever is a big proper LIE. Some don’t let their homes fail and i am a living proof…God willing mine will last dunno about others.”
Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels flooded her Instagram feed on Monday with a couple of stunning photos of herself.
The mother of one, who is happily married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, showed off her glowing skin as well as her gorgeous legs in the photos.
The film star donned a yellow long-sleeve shirt along with a black skirt and a pair of slippers.
In the caption of her post, Daniels penned an inspirational quote which reads;
“We are the painters of our lives
We get to choose how we see it”
‘Let’s Take Our Message Beyond Twitter To The Streets’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has called for the need to spread the message about bad governance to those on the streets who are not privileged enough to be on Twitter.
The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ says it is important so that the message will not be eventually be lost. He further went on to cite the previous elections period that had many campaigning only on Twitter and not in real life.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“As we are informing ourselves about the clear buffoonery by them on Twitter, I think we owe it to people on the streets as well. This was how people were winning elections only on Twitter. The real streets is vast and we get too relaxed when we pass our messages on just twitter.”
Olakira Reacts As His Song ‘Maserati’ Enters UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart
Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Ade Ebenezer, better known as Olakira, has reacted to the fact that his hit song, ‘Maserati’ is on the UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart.
The 30-year-old Ogun-born ‘Maserati’ crooner took to his Twitter page to joke that his song has entered the UK before him. His tweet reads:
“Naso my song first me enter UK”
The song occupies the 11th spot on the chart. It is followed by Tems’ ‘Damages’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’, and Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’.
‘Maserati’ was released on June 26, 2020. The remix features Davido and it was released on September 26, 2020. Before the remix was released, Olakira shared teasers on his social media pages.
