Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage

Published

37 mins ago

on

Chioma Chijioke
Chioma Chijioke

Chioma Chijioke Anosike

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her marriage, using the same opportunity to throw jabs at cynics who think it is impossible for actresses to stay in their marriage without it crashing in less than a year.

In her words:

“Forever Mrs A … Some idiots think actresses don’t stay in their marriage, believing that they (actresses) get married today and by tomorrow the marriage is already crashing Wait! let me shock you…you see that believe, idea or whatever is a big proper LIE. Some don’t let their homes fail and i am a living proof…God willing mine will last dunno about others.”

Read Also‘Peace Comes When You Realize Nobody Owes You Anything’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite

See her post below:

The actress’ post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Regina Daniels Birthday: ALL The Things You Need To Know

Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels flooded her Instagram feed on Monday with a couple of stunning photos of herself.

The mother of one, who is happily married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, showed off her glowing skin as well as her gorgeous legs in the photos.

The film star donned a yellow long-sleeve shirt along with a black skirt and a pair of slippers.

In the caption of her post, Daniels penned an inspirational quote which reads;

“We are the painters of our lives 

We get to choose how we see it”

Read Also: Regina Daniels Birthday: EVERYTHING You Need To Know

See her post below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Let’s Take Our Message Beyond Twitter To The Streets’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

BBNaija Leo Dasilva Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Partner's Sexuality Before Getting Married
Leo Da Silva

Leo Da Silva

Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has called for the need to spread the message about bad governance to those on the streets who are not privileged enough to be on Twitter.

The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ says it is important so that the message will not be eventually be lost. He further went on to cite the previous elections period that had many campaigning only on Twitter and not in real life.

Read Also‘Women Cheat More Than Men’ – Leo Da Silva

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“As we are informing ourselves about the clear buffoonery by them on Twitter, I think we owe it to people on the streets as well. This was how people were winning elections only on Twitter. The real streets is vast and we get too relaxed when we pass our messages on just twitter.”

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Olakira Reacts As His Song ‘Maserati’ Enters UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Olakira Reacts As His Song 'Maserati' Enters UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart

Olakira

Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Ade Ebenezer, better known as Olakira, has reacted to the fact that his hit song, ‘Maserati’ is on the UK Top 20 Afrobeat Chart.

The 30-year-old Ogun-born ‘Maserati’ crooner took to his Twitter page to joke that his song has entered the UK before him. His tweet reads:

“Naso my song first me enter UK”

The song occupies the 11th spot on the chart. It is followed by Tems’ ‘Damages’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Koroba’, and Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’.

Read AlsoAde Bantu Believes ‘Afro Beats’ Is The Most Insulting Term Ever…

‘Maserati’ was released on June 26, 2020. The remix features Davido and it was released on September 26, 2020. Before the remix was released, Olakira shared teasers on his social media pages.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

See the chart below:

The chart list

 

Continue Reading

Trending