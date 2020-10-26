Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her marriage, using the same opportunity to throw jabs at cynics who think it is impossible for actresses to stay in their marriage without it crashing in less than a year.

In her words:

“Forever Mrs A … Some idiots think actresses don’t stay in their marriage, believing that they (actresses) get married today and by tomorrow the marriage is already crashing Wait! let me shock you…you see that believe, idea or whatever is a big proper LIE. Some don’t let their homes fail and i am a living proof…God willing mine will last dunno about others.”

See her post below: