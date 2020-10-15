Actress Biodun Okeowo aggressively defends her ‘source of income’

Call her ‘Hips don’t lie’ or ‘Omo Borty’ or even ‘Omo Booty’ and add your own description of her shape but whatever it is you call her, you are bound to admire her figure.

Nollywood Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty has come for man who dragged her big butt.

The Yoruba born thespian who is known for always displaying her big behind shared a video of herself flaunting her “asset” on the grams.

A fan wrote:

“I pray this your selling point no vanish one day, how you go survive?”

Biodun who didn’t like the comment, reacted; “evil and stupid wishes don’t come to pass on a child of God. I’m doing what gives me millions. Influencing and modeling is part of the means of my livelihood. You’re there hating and wishing nonsense. Wa darugbo sibe.. because this wish is never going to come to pass.”