Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Ani Amatosero Says There Is SARS In Entertainment Industry

Published

2 hours ago

on

Actress Ani Amatosero Says There Is Also SARS In Entertainment Sector
Ani Amatosero

Ani Amatosero

Nollywood actress, Ani Amatosero, has opened a can of worms in the entertainment sector. The movie star states that there is also SARS in the industry. Therefore, her colleagues in the industry should put a stop to their unwholesome activities.

Taking to her Instagram page, she writes:

“SARS IN THE ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR If you are a DIRECTOR, and you ask for sex before giving roles, you are worse than SARS. If you are a PRODUCER, and you owe your casts and crew and you refuse to pay, you are worse than SARS.

Read Also‘I Have More Problems Than P-Square’, Ani Amatosero On P-Square Saga

If you are an ACTOR, and you scheme your way to hijack a role from your fellow actor, some will tell their marketer boyfriends names of people that will not be in the job, then your name is SARS.

If you are a PM/Director/Producer and you tell people to register under your company (after registering in AGN) and you don’t give them good jobs, you are Daddy/Mummy SARS. We need to also cleanse the ENTERTAINMENT SECTOR”

See her post below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde

Jemima Osunde

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the Bible has every scenario that one can ever think of or imagine. The movie star made this known via her Twitter page.

According to her, the Bible has everything. In her words:

“Honestly, the Bible has everything. Every single scenario you can think of, there’s something about it in the Bible.”

Shortly after posting the tweet, she received some mocking and sarcastic comments. This made her clarify what she actually meant.

Read AlsoBBNaija: ‘Ozo Is Choking Nengi’, Actress Jemima Osunde Says

I said ‘scenario’. I’m talking human interactions, dynamics and the outcome of these dynamics and some ignoramuses are asking me to show them quantum physics in the Bible”, she further tweeted.

See her tweets below:

The actress’ posts

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Instagram Helped Nigerian Government To Cover The Truth’ – Samklef

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Samklef

Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has expressed gratitude to Instagram for covering the truth on the night of the Lekki Massacre.

The Imo native music producer cum blogger, christened Samuel Oguachuba, took to his Twitter page to ascribe the truth of the incident that took place on Tuesday, October 20 to the features of the photo-sharing app.

In his words:

“Instagram helped the Nigerian government to cover the truth through facts check.”

Read AlsoSamklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner

Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old entertainer has called on celebrities who have been at the forefront of the End SARS protests to come up with a strategy on the way forward.

See his tweet below:

Samklef’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Launches Cigar Club

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

    Mike EdwardsMike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has launched a monthly cigar club known as ‘Aireyys Cigar Club’. The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ first runner-up took to his Twitter page to announce the club.

According to the father of one, he started the club to support black-owned cigar businesses. In his words:

“We heard you and we listened… Introducing the first monthly Cigar club exclusively supporting Black-owned cigar businesses.

Read Also#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Our mission is clear, to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white dominated industry. As a member of Aireyys Cigar Club, you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses.”

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

Continue Reading

Trending