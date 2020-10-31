Connect with us

Actress Ada Ameh Shares Funeral Rites Of Her Late Daughter

Published

23 mins ago

on

Actress Ada Ameh and her late daughter

Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh has taken to Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse of her daughter’s funeral rites.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh passed away on Tuesday, October 20 following a failed surgery procedure.

The bereaved actress, who is known for her role as ‘Emu’ in the family sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’, travelled to Abuja to bury her late daughter in the penultimate week.

The actress’ daughter will be laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at the New Gwarinpa Cemetry.

Ameh shared her late daughter’s obsequies along with the words;

“Join me as I finally lay my daughter to rest .. just keep praising Him cos olowo gbogboro is turning things around for my Good…its well with my soul”.

Fans and celebrities alike have filled her comments section with condolence messages.

See her post below:

Nigerians React As Wizkid Ignores Davido’s Congratulatory Message On ‘Made In Lagos’

Published

20 seconds ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Wizkid’s silence on Davido’s congratulatory message to him over the release of his third studio album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido held out an olive branch by posting Wizkid on his social media pages and congratulating the StarBoy Entertainment boss.

Wizkid, however, is yet to respond to the message. This implies that he has seen it but willingly snubbed Davido. Hence, reactions on Twitter have been that of shock.

The way Wizkid is so consistent when it comes to airing Davido ehn, if he had put that same energy in his album it wouldn’t be trash tbh“, a user identified as Dozie tweeted.

See tweets below:

What Are your Achievements As A Legislator? – Georgina Onuoha Asks Desmond Elliot

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Georgina Onuoha and Desmond Elliot

US based Nigerian actress turned nurse, Georgina Onuoha has continued to tackle her former colleague, Desmond Elliot on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls the lawmaker, who is representing Surulere constituency, criticized the Nigerian youths and celebrities over their use of social media during the carnage that took place at the Lekki Tollgate in the penultimate week.

Elliot’s comments incurred the wrath of Onuoha, who has continued to drag him by the neck.

In a new post, the actress turned nurse wrote;

“I’ve gotten a lot of calls and text messages regarding Desmond Elliots posts I made and rightfully so.
It will be morally wrong and reprehensible not to call him out because of the“ Na we we” or he is one of us mentality.
The change we seek must begin with us.
Desmond owes all of his entertainment colleagues an apology for personally calling them out as instigators of his purported “ looting and violence simply because they raised their voices to condemn police brutality and injustices happening in our society.
Desmond was practically advocating for the censorship and control of social media which is the only means for Nigerian youths to err their grievances regarding a nation that has failed them. Desmond was calling for governorment regulations that will subjugate the people’s will from expressing themselves in a democracy.

That is dangerous and he should be held accountable for his gross mischaracterization of the Nigerian youths and Nigerians as a whole.
Lastly, just like Desmond I condemn the looting of innocent people’s livelihood. It is not who we are and that doesn’t represent the peaceful protest the globe watched until his god father’s disrupted this peaceful protest by sending in their thugs and arsonists.
I also want to ask dishonorable Desmond @desmondelliot , since representing Surulere what have you done for your constituents?
Build a latrine? A wood bridge and laughable makeshift hand washing stands???

It is a disgrace..
How much was commissioned for those projects???
If you live in Surulere, please outline what Desmond has done that is visible to see and has impacted your life positively??
It is within your rights to start asking him and others that represents you to show you what they’ve done for you.
It is time for accountability. This is how change will begin.
Accountability and representations.

@desmondelliot what have you done to impact the lives of the constituents you are crying for on national television??
Please outline them all.”

See her post below:

Singer 2face Slams Nigerian Government Over Proposed Social Media Regulation

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has slammed the government over the proposed regulation of social media.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer called the government ‘irresponsible’ as he mentioned that if they would have regulated the social media space since.

The singer noted that the government should have blocked foreign social media apps and safeguarded apps developed by tech gurus in the Nigeria.

According to the singer noted that other countries like China have been able to achieve “true regulation” after evaluating the risks that comes with the cyberspace.

2face also stated that the country would have been the best place for indigenous apps to grow because of the large population.

The singer stated that the government are now calling for social media regulation because of the fact that they are greedy and they are being affected.

Watch the video below:

