Actress Ada Ameh Finally Arrives Abuja For Her Daughter’s Funeral (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh touched down in Abuja on Tuesday to give her only daughter, Aladi a befitting burial.

Information Nigeria recalls that the film star’s daughter passed away in the penultimate week following an unsuccessful surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the grieving mother posted a video of herself in which she was seen on the plane arriving Abuja.

In the caption of the post, the veteran actress also told her followers to keep praying for her and her family.

In her words;

“Glory be to God Almighty for his mercy!!! Fams pls y’all keep praying for me and my household,” she captioned the video.

