Actress Ada Ameh Breaks Down In Tears; Begs Government To Allow Her Bury Daughter (Video)

Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh broke down in tears as she begged the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu to listen to people’s cries.

The actress, who is notably known for her role as Emu in the family sitcom, The Johnsons, asked the government to remove soldiers from the roads so she can bury her daughter in ‘peace’.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star lost her only child, Aladi, two days ago.

Ameh revealed her daughter died in Abuja following a failed surgery.

The actress also slammed the government as she labelled them as ‘wicked people’.

Watch the video below: