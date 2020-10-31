Entertainment
Actor Williams Uchemba’s Mystery Fiancée Revealed
Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has revealed the face and identity of actor, Williams Uchemba’s mystery lover.
Information Nigeria recalls the comic actor broke the news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend via his social media page on Saturday.
The film star, however, kept his fans in the dark as he hid the face of his woman but the truth always comes out.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Gistlover shared photos of the couple together with the caption;
“Look no further, Madam is Miss brunella Oscar. A medical doctor Congratulations to them”
See the blogger’s post below:
Uchemba has also confirmed the claims as he posted a romantic video of himself and his fiancée on his Instagram feed.
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
Saraki Reveals His Favorite Song On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s 13th Senate President, has revealed his favorite song on Wizkid‘s newly released album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The former Senate President took to his Twitter page to congratulate the superstar musician.
According to Bukola Saraki, ‘Grace’ is his favorite song on the album. He added that the album is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us.
In the politician’s words:
“Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace’.”
‘Grace’ is the fourteenth track on the album.
See Bukola Saraki’s post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Falz Unveils ‘The Conversation’ As A Way Forward
Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has unveiled ‘The Conversation’, a virtual meeting in which key participants of the #EndSARS movement would be gathered to discuss on the way forward as well as the next strategies to implement.
The rapper cum actor, who recently turned 30, took to his Twitter page to share the flier for the event which will hold on Saturday, October 31.
His captions reads:
“It’s a marathon not a sprint! A couple of people that have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement, coming together to discuss the way forward. It’s an open conversation, so please join in! wemovenaija.com 3pm today.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Hope Some Celebrities Don’t Betray Us In Next Elections’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted to the list of celebrities who voted in change during the last elections.
The report was made by The Punch. In the report, all the celebrities who supported the current administration were listed. The report also says that the celebrities now regret their actions.
Taking to Twitter, Samklef writes that he hopes some celebrities do not betray the people in exchange for money or positions.
His tweet reads:
“Celebs who regret supporting ‘change’. I hope next election some no go betray us. Cause Na some celebrities be beneficiaries for this matter. Money dey finish o! I hope some no go sing I believe come next election for some in 2023?”
See his tweet below:
