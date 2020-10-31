Actor Williams Uchemba’s Mystery Fiancée Revealed

Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has revealed the face and identity of actor, Williams Uchemba’s mystery lover.

Information Nigeria recalls the comic actor broke the news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend via his social media page on Saturday.

The film star, however, kept his fans in the dark as he hid the face of his woman but the truth always comes out.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Gistlover shared photos of the couple together with the caption;

“Look no further, Madam is Miss brunella Oscar. A medical doctor Congratulations to them”

See the blogger’s post below:

Uchemba has also confirmed the claims as he posted a romantic video of himself and his fiancée on his Instagram feed.

