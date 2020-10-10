Actor Odunlade Adekola Hails #EndSARS Protesters

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, has appreciated other celebrities for joining the physical protests against SARS.

The movie star took to his official Twitter account to wish them well in their endeavors. He also used the same opportunity to add the hashtags #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality.

He wrote:

“To all the celebrities and influencers leading the protest in every state and areas @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @TiwaSavage @UnclePamilerin @mrmacaronii and so many more that i can’t mention. MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”

Information Nigeria recalls Toyin Abraham was criticized for promoting ‘Fate of Alakada’, her new movie in the cinemas amidst the ongoing protests. Odunlade Adekola is featured in the movie.

See his tweet below: