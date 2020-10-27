Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and his wife, Jennifer have welcomed their child, a baby boy together.

The actor announced the arrival of his third child via his Instagram page on Tuesday and he described it as a ‘perfect time.’

Odonwodo also revealed his baby’s name is Jamon Adimchinobi Odonwodo.

Sharing a photo of his newborn son, he wrote;

“Unto Us A Child Is Born……….Swagnation God Has Done It Again For My Family……..Welcome to earth son, Jamon Adimchinobi Odonwodo …..

.

What a time to join us ,A perfect time when the earth needs cleansing ,just when the nation needs a rebirth. You are going to be great and do great things , I love you son and thank you for choosing my family……God is the greatest”

See his post below: