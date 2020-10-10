Actor John Boyega lends his voice to the #EndSARS movement

Hollywood actor John Boyega has joined several Nigerians in the diaspora who have lent a voice to the ongoing outcry against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The actor who scored accolades for his role in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest took to his official page on Twitter to condemn police brutality in Nigeria.

Boyega who is known to occasionally visit Nigeria on vacations recounted how top police officials promised to reform the SARS unit three years ago after public outcry about their conducts.

According to him, the police unit as remained the same and continue to endanger the lives of Nigerians.

“Three years ago Nigeria’s police chief re-organised SARS after public condemnation about the violence that came with their operations. That change has done nothing for Nigerians and today many are still in danger.”

The British-Nigerian actor also addressed citizens of the country who only visit during the festive periods of the year.

According to him, there is a need to pay attention to the limitations being placed on young Nigerians by virtue of SARS operatives.

“We can’t simply enjoy Banana island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention.” Boyega stated that youths in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance.