Actor Femi Jacobs Narrates His Experience With SARS

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has narrated his personal experience with SARS. Taking to Twitter, the movie star shares how he was harassed in Ilupeju by SARS officials and how he narrowly escaped.

“They threatened to lock me up & ‘change it for you’ in Ilupeju. I had to shout like a market seller on the streets to get people’s attn. When people started parking and coming because I was shouting, they tactically withdrew and drove off. Maybe I won’t be here today. #EndSars”

