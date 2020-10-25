Connect with us

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Next Strategy For #EndSARS Protests

October 25, 2020

Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared the better strategy for the ongoing End SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page to advise that it is better to challenge the government of the day without endangering the lives of people.

Information Nigeria recalls key players at the beginning of the protests identified as Feminist Coalition recently released a statement in which they state that they are no longer receiving funds for the protest.

The movie star now thinks it is necessary to avoid going out to the streets where there could be danger. In his words:

“What can online protesting achieve? The protests worked because we were able to hit the govt where it hurts – their pocket. What we shld be looking for are other ways to hit their pocket without exposing any more of us to the danger of an irresponsible, murderous govt #EndSARS”

#EndSARS: ‘It’s Time To Strategize’, Samklef Tells Celebrities

51 seconds ago

October 25, 2020

Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has called on celebrities actively involved in the End SARS protests that it is time to strategize on the way forward. Some of the celebrities are Falz, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

The Imo native veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this call via his Twitter page. He added that the government has used their last strategy which is fear.

“U are the voice we won this. They just used their last strategy which is fear now is time to strategize. @davido @burnaboy @wizkidayo @iRuntown @falzthebahdguy @YeleSowore @PeterPsquare @dj_switchaholic @AishaYesufu”

‘Stop Looting COVID-19 Palliatives’ – Actress Isaac Chinwe Begs Nigerians

4 mins ago

October 25, 2020

Isaac Chinwe

Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe, has appealed to the youths to disengage from looting COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses across the country.

The actress made this call via her Instagram page.  The movie star states that although she is not in support of the government’s action by hoarding the palliatives, looting the warehouses is the same thing as stealing.

“Going to ur mother’s pot of soup to take meat without her consent is stealing even if she is your mother … same as going to carry the covid 19 palliatives without the government’s consent even tho we know it’s ours, it’s stealing. At least, let’s expose them and leave them to die of shame knowing that we now know. We won’t join them in their evil ways. God kept us alive all thru the pandemic, we will still survive. Let’s stop this looting pls”

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist

9 mins ago

October 25, 2020

Chioma’s tattoo, Ifeanyi

Chioma Avril Rowland has shown how much she loves her son, Ifeanyi, by inking his name on her wrist. The mother one showed off her new tattoo on her Instagram page.

She shared a short video of her wrist which now boldly carries the inscription ‘Ifeanyi’ on her Instagram story. Information Nigeria recalls she recently celebrated her son, Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke Jr on his first birthday.

Ifeanyi’s father, Davido, also had beautiful words for their son on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr!!! Today a king was born!!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON“, the superstar musician tweeted on October 20.

 

 

