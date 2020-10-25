Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Next Strategy For #EndSARS Protests

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has shared the better strategy for the ongoing End SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page to advise that it is better to challenge the government of the day without endangering the lives of people.

Information Nigeria recalls key players at the beginning of the protests identified as Feminist Coalition recently released a statement in which they state that they are no longer receiving funds for the protest.

The movie star now thinks it is necessary to avoid going out to the streets where there could be danger. In his words:

“What can online protesting achieve? The protests worked because we were able to hit the govt where it hurts – their pocket. What we shld be looking for are other ways to hit their pocket without exposing any more of us to the danger of an irresponsible, murderous govt #EndSARS”

