Academically, I might be a blockhead, but today, I employ graduates – Actress, Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has said despite people calling her a blockhead, she is proud of the talent God gave her, which has enabled her employ graduates who work for her.
She made this known in a post she shared on her official Instagram page today, October 1, 2020.
Iyabo Ojo who recently got a surprise car gift from her daughter also said despite being a “blockhead academically”, God has blessed her with abundant wisdom, knowledge and grace.
She also seized the opportunity to advise her fans never to let anyone make them feel less of who they are.
She however revealed she has National Diploma certificate and hopes to get back to school someday.
View this post on Instagram
I no too go school, i might be a block head academically like someone called me 🤣😅😅 but trust me, God blessed me with abundant wisdom, knowledge & grace, blessed me with great talent that I never knew I had, today i’m a fantastic & successful actress, a successful business woman & a happy woman . Today I’m highly favored & blessed 🙌 . My darling brothers & sisters, don’t let no one talk you down, don’t let no one look down on you, don’t let no one make you feel lesser than yourself, when you carry a special grace people will want to talk you down or just dislike you for no reason, . Today i employ graduates, today my kids are all doing great 👍 Thank you Lord🙏 . Na who come be block head 🤔 🤣😅💃💃💃 na only ND i get oooooooo, yesssssss ke!! . I gave up education for my kids yessss ke!! but today I have no regrets, . Anyways I’m going back to school soon to complete my dreams……….. E go shock you …… . Wig @wholesalesnaija . Outfit @vegas_wholesalefashion . Jewelries @hajialaragold_jewelries
A post shared by Olori Iyabode Omo ladukeade (@iyaboojofespris) on