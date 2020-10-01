Academically, I might be a blockhead, but today, I employ graduates – Actress, Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has said despite people calling her a blockhead, she is proud of the talent God gave her, which has enabled her employ graduates who work for her.

She made this known in a post she shared on her official Instagram page today, October 1, 2020.

Iyabo Ojo who recently got a surprise car gift from her daughter also said despite being a “blockhead academically”, God has blessed her with abundant wisdom, knowledge and grace.

She also seized the opportunity to advise her fans never to let anyone make them feel less of who they are.

She however revealed she has National Diploma certificate and hopes to get back to school someday.