Abroad Is Overrated, Nigeria Is The Best -Man Reveals (Video)

An unidentified Nigerian young man has taken to social media lament that abroad is overrated.

This is coming few hours after many Nigerians cried out on Twitter that they want to jet out of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposedly incoherent National speech on Thursday, 22 October, 2020. Nigerians slammed Buhari for not speaking on relevant issues like the Lekki toll-gate massacre, hence, their need to exit the country for a better future.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Nigerian man reacts, saying;

”To be honest guys, the cold in abroad is too much. Abroad is overrated You would not see Egusi to eat, you will not see Amala to eat, cold would be bashing you anyhow. Honestly, No place like home, Nigeria is the best”

Watch the video below;