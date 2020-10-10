“A guy nearly slapped me” – Comedian Woli Arole recounts his experience after dressing like a mentally ill person on the streets of Lagos State

To commemorate World Mental Health day today October 10, comedian and actor, Woli Arole, disguised as a mentally challenged man and went into the streets of Lagos to experience how mentally challenged persons are treated in the society.

He shared his encounter on his IG page. He pointed out that in the midst of roaming about and attempting to engage some people, a man almost slapped him.

”I went on the street of Lagos dressed like a “Mentally ill” person, I saw the reaction of a lot of people, some people gave me money, some ran away from me, a guy nearly slapped me, then I realized that a lot of people look down on the “Mentally challenged” in the society, which is not too good there’s more we can collectively do in love.

Our psychiatrist hospitals should be looked more into by the government. Some people are not even dressed like this physically, they look good and okay but they are going through “Mental illness” which includes Clinical depression, Anxiety disorder and Bipolar disorder and a whole lots. Please let’s take our “Mental State” seriously. Celebrating #worldmentalhealth2020”