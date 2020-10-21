Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida

Former Military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has disclosed that the government has a hand in the mayhem going on in the country.

The 79-year-old made this remark owing to the massacre in Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country. He quoted Gen. Sani Abacha and disclosed that any insurgency that exceeds 24hours is being manipulated by the government.

Taking to his Twitter page he wrote;

“Once again, I will like to quote Late Gen. Sani Abacha: “Any Insurgency that lasts more than 24 hours, a government official has a hand in it.”