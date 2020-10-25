25 out of 1900 escaped prisoners return to Correctional Centre in Edo

No fewer than 25 out of the 1900 inmates who escaped from the Sapele Road and Oko Correctional Centres in Benin City, Edo State have returned to prison.

This comes after the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki issued an ultimatum for the escapees to return to the correctional centre or face the full wrath of the law.

Information Nigeria recalls that on October 19, hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters stormed the two prisons and freed inmates.

ThisDay reported that an official of the Sapele Road Correctional Centre who disclosed this, further revealed that one of the escapees had been recaptured after he was shot in the leg last Wednesday.

It was further gathered that two out of the 25 inmates who returned were inmates at the Oko Medium Correctional Centre along Airport Road, Benin.

He Said;

“The Department of State Security, the police and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Services will soon commence a manhunt for the runaway inmates immediately after a seven-day grace the state government gave them has elapsed.

“We have a way of arresting runway prisoners. We will swing into action once the protest calms down nationwide. The earlier they return on their own, the better for them.

“Those who are rearrested will be retried and sentenced to extra seven years if convicted. So, it is in their own interest to return as the governor has given them extra one week of grace to do so.”