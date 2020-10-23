23-year-old man commits suicide in Enugu

Trending online is the news of A 23-year-old man identified as Ikenna Sunday Eze who committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Ala Ugbele Obukpa community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as Sosthe, was found hanging on a rope tied to a cashew tree near the hills of Paraclet Secondary school in Obukpa in the early hours of Monday morning, October 19.

His family is said to hail from Itchi, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, but reside in Obukpa.

His younger brother, Chidubem Eze, who confirmed the incident to the VANGUARD, said that the deceased had given a hint before taking the drastic step but they didn’t take it seriously.

According to Chidubem, he had told their father, Sustainus Eze, to take care of his siblings when he dies, adding that he was battling with insomnia.

“He has been having insomnia for sometime now but he has been going about his normal businesses. No member of the family had any problem with him and there was no misunderstanding whatsoever with anybody in the family as to warrant him taking his life,’ Chidubem said.

“When I woke this Monday morning and was about to sweep our compound, I observed that the rope we used in spreading our washed clothes has been cut. That was when I remembered what the deceased told my father last night. I went into his room and didn’t see him. I became afraid and informed the household about my observations. We began searching for him and discovered his lifeless body hanging on a tree, few meters away from from our residence.” he added.

Meanwhile, members of the community who gathered at the scene expressed shock over the development. One of them who identified herself as Chidera, said that the deceased graduated from Paraclete Secondary School, Obukpa, in 2016 after which he learn a skill of fixing window glasses on residential buildings.

“I find it difficult to believe that Sunday Eze is dead. I saw him riding his motorcycle yesterday when I was returning from Sunday mass,” she added.

The spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident said that investigatigation is ongoing.