2021 Budget Passes Second Reading At Senate

The 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.08 trillion on Thursday scaled Second Reading in Senate.

This followed a three-day debate on the general principles of the budget of “Economic Recovery and Resilience” presented to a joint session of the National Assembly last week Thursday.

More than half of the lawmakers gave their contributions on the floor of the Senate during the debate.

While many senators faulted the projections of the budget, especially having to borrow to fund the budget, others commended the executive for its plan on economic recovery.

The N13.08 trillion appropriation bill was thereafter referred to the committee on appropriations, which will distribute the budget across the standing committees of the chamber for ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to appear before them and defend their 2020 budget performance and 2021 proposal.

The committee was given four weeks to report back to the whole house.

The senate president, Ahmad Lawan, also said the Senate will suspend its plenary after October 20 to enable MDAs to defend their budgets.

The budget defence, he said, will last till the first week of November.