Excited groom shares photos of his wedding ceremony

A newly married Nigerian man has taken to social media to post beautiful pictures of his wedding ceremony with his fiancee turn wife.

The groom, Buchi Unigw who got married to Electra in a simple wedding in Enugu, said the date: 17-10-2029 is a day he would never forget in a hurry.

The Nigerian man with facebook name Buchi Unigwe has married his girlfriend, Electra in a simple wedding ceremony.

The wedding was held in Enugu state and only a few guest were present because of the social distancing enforced by the state government.

Facebook user Buchi Unigwe, who shared their traditional wedding photos online, wrote:

17-10-2020…. unforgettable date

He shared the photos on Sunday, October 26, 2020.

Facebook users said the marriage is indeed built on true love.

See the photos below: