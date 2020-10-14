14years after surviving the Sosoliso plane crash, Singer Kechi encourages those going tough times

America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi, who was one of the two survivors of the 2005 Sosoliso plane that killed 107 people, has sent a message of encouragement to people who are going through difficult times.

She endured more that 100 reconstructive surgeries including skin grafts, while completing her education.

Taking to Twitter, Kechi shared a photo of herself smiling from the hospital bed 14 years ago, few months after the plane crash along with words of encouragement, hope for other survivors and people going though tough times.

She wrote:

“Smiling through it all I know I’ve come a long way but reminders like this pic from 14 years ago really drive it home for me.I hope this encourages someone. No matter what you’re currently going through, if you’re not dead, God’s not done. Periodt.”