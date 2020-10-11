News Feed
#EndSARS: 11-year-old boy released from police custody in Edo
Human Rights Advocate, Kola Edokpayi, has confirmed the release of an 11-year-old boy, Gift Osayuhi, from police custody in Edo.
Osayuhi was arrested over his alleged involvement in burning down a police station during the end SARS protest against police brutality.
This was disclosed by Edokpayi n a statement released on Saturday.
Osayuhi was arrested for allegedly joining the gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City. After the attack, the young boy was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Confirming the development on Friday October 30, Mr Edokpayi thanked the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Kokumo and the State Ministry of Justice for their understanding and cooperation.
He also disclosed that the boy, whose mother is a widow, said that his dream is to become the IGP.
“We have been able to secure the unconditional release of the 11-year-old boy by name Gift Osayuhi whose picture went viral on social media yesterday for allegedly joining some miscreants to break into Oba Market Police station, took their police Uniform, wore it and declared himself as the new IG of Police during the ENDSARS protest. The boy was released to us after we undertook to rehabilitate and reform him,” said Mr Edokpayi.
“The young boy said his dream is to become the IG of Police and we also undertook to ensure the boy is giving a proper education so as to help him achieve his dream. We sincerely thank Edo State Commissioner of Police and Edo State Ministry of Justice for the kind understanding and cooperation. We also met with his mother who told she is a widow who takes care of the children alone and the little boy usually assist her to sell water and drinks in Ring Road.”
Federal Polytechnic Oko issues dress code for students
Federal Polytechnic Oko new dress code for students is currently the talk of social media
A document has been distributed to students of Federal Polytechnic Oko to make them aware of the dress code in the institution and social media users are outraged.
The document reads, War Against Indecent Dressing (WAID) in Federal Polytechnic Oko then goes on to list what is not acceptable in the tertiary institution as regards fashion.
For the women, the code bans things like skirt with slit above knees, off-shoulder dresses and tops, sleeveless dresses and tops, rugged jeans and low waist trousers, lengthy and coloured braids, coloured hair, long artificial lashes, bandana hairband, bogus fashion jewelries and more.
For the male students, they banned long and bushy hair/beard, braids, dread lock and coloured hair, rugged jeans, kaftan without trousers, inscription on hair cut, T-shirts and jeans with immoral messages and more.
Nigerians have reacted, calling the dress code “ridiculous”
@zennyharry wrote:
“Someone shared this with me on Facebook.
Apparently this is the dress code issued by a Federal Polytechnic in Anambra state.
How ridiculous is this?
Institutions subjugating citizens and subjects. Does it not end?”
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend. Stefflon Don, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls that last year, the self-acclaimed African giant unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Steff but as it is now, he has unfollowed her too.
Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.
Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.
He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.
The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.
