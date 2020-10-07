106-year-old man weds his 35-year-old lover (photos)

A newly married couple have gone viral on social media after images of their wedding went viral online.

The photos show a aged groom who is said to be 106 years old and his very young bride at their traditional wedding.

In the video making the rounds , the groom and bride were seen dressed in beautiful kente and dancing to Wendy Shay’s Akokora Gangster. The Old/Young couple was surrounded by a group of other people who had come to witness their union.

See another photo below ;

A man identified as Gyan Formula, who is said to be the son of the groom, his father is 106 years while the bride was 35 years old. Gyan indicated that the two have been together for about 12 years and have four children with the eldest being 11 years old.