FG building new airports in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra: Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has announced the federal government is building new airports in some parts of the country.

Sirika, who made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation for the 2021 budget defence by the ministry and its agencies, added that the new airports will be constructed across the country to boost civil aviation.

“So, we have about 10 new airports coming up; that is almost half the number of airports we used to have in Nigeria. We are adding 50 per cent of the number of airports.

“There are airports coming up in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra and so forth. All of these show that civil aviation is growing during this administration,” he said.