‘1% Has Never Felt So Good’ – BBNaija’s Vee Claps BacK At Trolls

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition season 5 housemate, Vee seems unperturbed about the 1% vote she garnered during the finals of the just-concluded reality TV show.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star was the first to be evicted because she had the lowest public votes.

The reality TV star was also made a laughing stock on social media due to the fact that she had a total of 1% percent of the total vote cast.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared a video with the caption;

“1% has never felt so good, thank you all for the love guys.”

