Zubby Michael, Yul Edochie Finally Reconcile (Video)

Popular Nigerian actors, Zubby Michael and Yul Edochie have finally reconciled as they were recently seen hanging out together.

Their feud began after Edochie had taken to social media to call out President Muhammad Buhari to provide relief materials for Nigerians during the lockdown period.

Reacting to his post, Zubby accused Yul of being wicked and stingy.

The actor wrote;

“People should practice what they preach because charity begins at home, this one that can not give anyone a lift, even when he is driving your way #Wickedandstngy”.

Taking to Instagram, Yul posted a video in which he revealed that things are now all good between him and Zubby.

In the video, the duo could be seen sharing a hug as they both echoed “Let love lead”.

Watch the video here.