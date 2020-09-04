Yul Edochie To Give Out Benz SUV To Lucky Fan

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has express his desire to give away his old car to a lucky fan so he can acquire a newer model.

Edochie penned a letter to the manufacturing company via Twitter in which he mentioned that he would like to upgrade his 2007 GL450 Mercedes-Benz model.

The actor tweeted;

“Dear @MercedesBenz I’m a big fan of your brand, huge fan.

And here’s my ride, a 2007 GL450.

Awesome machine.

5yrs with me.

It’s time to give it out to a lucky fan cos I would love to get a newer model of it.

Sadly I can’t afford it at the moment.

Can anything be done about it?”

See his tweet below: