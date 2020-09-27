‘You’ve Always Hated Igbos’ – Mike Ezuruonye Blasts Kunle Afolayan

Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has called out his colleague, Kunle Afolayan for posting an unconfirmed information on social media.

Afolayan had taken to his Instagram page to share a direct message screenshot.

The actor and movie producer showed off a message he received from a lady who accused Ezuruonye of scamming women on social media.

Reacting to the post, Ezuruonye stated that the battle line has been drawn as he called out his colleague for posting the information without even confirming.

The actor also noted that he is a victim of identity theft on social media.

In his words;

“@kunleafo

The small respect I had for you is gone,yes I wrote u that in your sick DM.

U touched the wrong guy by posting this on your twitter and Instagram stories…

Guy,U buy wrong Market!!

U now acting like u don’t know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over????

Or haven’t u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????.

Why am I surprised ,you’ve always HATED IGBOS..Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying

“IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U dont like casting them.”

Well this IGBO ain’t like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba..And loves the Yoruba people

U Tribalistic human!!!!!

Guyyyyy I don come meet u for anything for this life???…OMO HOLD YOURSELF O,before we for inside Nollywood go talk your matter outside..Rubbishhh

Kunle U ARE TOO SMALL to bring me down with this stuuuuuupidddd unethical act…smh

If u were wise ,wouldn’t u as a colleague call me ,ask questions before posting this Rubbish on your Instagram and Twitter?…

WHO DOES THAT….Obviously u…Mtcheww

DUDE,,,if u want a problem ,boyyyyyyy BRING IT ON …I’m so freaking READY!!!.

I’ve never called OUT any of my colleagues on social media but NIGGA u messed up this time ..smh

Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish

Question

Where were u when GOD CHOSE ME???

#alwaysfavouredinhisgrace

#youtoosmall”

Read Also: BBNaija: Actress Lilian Afegbai Blasts Ex-housemate For Unfollowing Her On Instagram

See his post below: