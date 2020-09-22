‘You’re Showing Jealousy’ – Boosie Badazz Tells Kanye West To Stop Talking About Drake

American rapper, Boosie Badazz, has weighed in on the perceived animosity between Kanye West and Drake. The rapper and songwriter took to Twitter to ask the billionaire and fashion entrepreneur why he can’t keep Drake out of his mouth.

He also said that Kanye West is showing jealousy by continuously talking about Drake. He reminded Kanye of his wealth, which should make him stop talking about the Canadian rapper.

His tweet reads:

“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT U RICH RICH NIGGA”

See his tweet below: