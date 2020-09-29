“You’re my peace & I can’t believe you’re mine” – Reality Star Ike tells Mercy as she clocks 27

Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is celebrating her 27th birthday today, September 29th, and her boyfriend, Ike Onyema has taken to social media to write her sweet words.

He described her as the most gorgeous girl and sweetest soul he has ever met. According to him, she is his peace and he can’t believe she is his.

He went further to thank God, saying he is honoured to be her boyfriend.

“Hey birthday girl 🎁, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul😇. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine.

But even more than that, you are such an amazing,sexy woman. I thank God everyday for US. I’m honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my Life💯❤️

I hope what I’ve got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime!

Happy Birthday Banana. 😘

@official_mercyeke” he wrote